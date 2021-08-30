Police investigate after car torched in Shieldhill

The incident happened at a premises in Cross Brae, Shieldhill just before 6.30am on Sunday.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent an appliance out from Falkirk Fire Station to deal with the morning blaze and no one was reportedly injured.

A car at the rear of the blazing vehicle was not as badly damaged as the other one, which was just a burned out husk following the fire.

The aftermath of Sunday's car fire in Cross Brae, Shieldhill

It looks as though only one car was torched and the other one was damaged due to its close proximity to the burning vehicle.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report two cars were on fire in a driveway on Cross Brae, Shieldhill, around 6.50am on Sunday, August 29. The incident is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 1213 of August 29.”

