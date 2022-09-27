Ineos employees use pedal power to raise cash for Strathcarron Hospice

A record number of employees took part in this year's Tour de France Challenge with the O&P UK Team #2, covered an impressive 12,267 km during the challenge. This was achieved via a combination of cycling for pleasure and commuting, with team captain, Claire Black, clocking up the highest number of individual kilometres across the O&P UK business in the female category.

Claire Black, KG study engineer, said: “You could feel a real team spirit during this year’s Challenge, with weekly rides after work on Wednesdays and Thursdays. These sessions attracted a great turn out.

"The team nominated Strathcarron Hospice as a number of them have seen first-hand the excellent work the hospice and their dedicated staff do on a day-to-day basis; they're not only supporting patients but also their families.”

Pictured with the cheque for £1000 are Claire Kennedy (Strathcarron Hospice) and Claire Black, Ronnie Robinson and Tim Beesley (INEOS)

Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron’s corporate fundraiser, said, “On behalf of everyone at Strathcarron Hospice, I’d like to thank Ineos' O&P UK Team #2 for nominating Strathcarron for this £1000 donation. This gift could cover the cost of caring for two patients in our in-patient unit for one full day. Strathcarron Hospice is privileged to provide specialist care, love and support completely free of charge for patients and their families.”