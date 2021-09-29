WATCH: Grangemouth Duck Race returns and raises over £1100

The town’s Grange Burn was filled with a floatilla of plastic ducks on Saturday afternoon and its banks were lined with families enjoying the spectacle.

Each of the wee fellas was sponsored and so far – with Friends of Zetland Park still awaiting money coming – has raised over £1100 which will be used to help regenerate the park’s popular rose garden.

The first duck race in two years was a big success

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.