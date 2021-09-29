WATCH: Grangemouth Duck Race returns and raises over £1100

Fun came in the form of small yellow plastic ducks for residents and visitors and made for a great day out in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 1:11 pm

The town’s Grange Burn was filled with a floatilla of plastic ducks on Saturday afternoon and its banks were lined with families enjoying the spectacle.

Read More

Read More
In pictures: Grangemouth Duck Race 2021

Each of the wee fellas was sponsored and so far – with Friends of Zetland Park still awaiting money coming – has raised over £1100 which will be used to help regenerate the park’s popular rose garden.

The first duck race in two years was a big success

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V