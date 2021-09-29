WATCH: Grangemouth Duck Race returns and raises over £1100
Fun came in the form of small yellow plastic ducks for residents and visitors and made for a great day out in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 1:11 pm
The town’s Grange Burn was filled with a floatilla of plastic ducks on Saturday afternoon and its banks were lined with families enjoying the spectacle.
Each of the wee fellas was sponsored and so far – with Friends of Zetland Park still awaiting money coming – has raised over £1100 which will be used to help regenerate the park’s popular rose garden.