In pictures: Opening of Bailliefields Community Hub

Crowds turned out for the official opening of Bailliefields Community Hub in Brightons last weekend.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 31st Aug 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 18:57 BST

The opening was the culmination of years of planning and hard work by the team of volunteers who wanted to provide the area with a hub which could be accessible for all in the community.

As well as a ribbon cutting ceremony, there was a chance for the 250 people who turned out to tour the facilities, try their hand at some cricket and archer, and enjoy the fun activities, plus a barbecue that was on offer.

This is the first phase of the project and the team behind Bailliefields Community Hub will now turn their attentions to the second phase with the construction of a community hall planned.

Lots of folk turned out for the event.

1. Bailliefields Community Hub opening

Lots of folk turned out for the event. Photo: Scott Louden

The official opening of Bailliefields Community Hub by Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn, watched by, left to right, Michelle Thomson MSP, Martyn Day MP and Stephen Sutton, chairperson. Pic: Scott Louden

2. Bailliefields Community Hub opening

The official opening of Bailliefields Community Hub by Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn, watched by, left to right, Michelle Thomson MSP, Martyn Day MP and Stephen Sutton, chairperson. Pic: Scott Louden Photo: Scott Louden

Left to right, Christine Bell of Falkirk Community Schools 2008 fund, one of the organisations behind funding the new hub with Umar Aslam, Patrick O'Growney and Helen Sutton.

3. Bailliefields Community Hub opening

Left to right, Christine Bell of Falkirk Community Schools 2008 fund, one of the organisations behind funding the new hub with Umar Aslam, Patrick O'Growney and Helen Sutton. Photo: Scott Louden

Glenn, Jodi and Mary brought along Beau the dog to the event.

4. Bailliefields Community Hub opening

Glenn, Jodi and Mary brought along Beau the dog to the event. Photo: Scott Louden

