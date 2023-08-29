Bailliefields Community Hub threw open its doors on Sunday to let people see all the hard work that had taken place, as well as giving them an opportunity to hear about future plans for the second phase of the work.

The opening was the culmination of years of planning and hard work by the team of volunteers who wanted to provide the area with a hub in Brightons which could be accessible for all in the community.

It was the brainchild of those involved with Westquarter and Redding Cricket Club, which became a Community Interest Company (CIC) in 2018 in a bid to provide more services to the local area.

The official opening of Bailliefields Community Hub by Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn, watched by, left to right, Michelle Thomson MSP, Martyn Day MP and Stephen Sutton, chairperson. Pic: Scott Louden

Their message throughout the planning process was that they wanted to provide a “place for all; one where everyone belongs and all activities have a social element to bring the community together”.

Baillifields chairperson Stephen Sutton, now in his 40th year of involvement with the cricket club, said the idea came about when members realised that it needed new changing rooms. Rather than refurbish what was already there, it was decided to construct a new building which would stand the test of time.

He said: “We’ve not got a 45 square meeting building which has a sliding partition to make two smaller rooms, accessible toilet, wet room, individual showers and a kitchen. Some of our teams are mixed so it means that now we can give the females their own changing room rather than them having to use a toilet to get changed.

"But we are also keen to open up the facility to other groups in the area. We’ve got a car park with over 60 spaces which makes it very attractive to people. CVS Falkirk has already been in touch about the potential of running some of its events here.

The new building at Bailliefields Community Hub. Pic: Scott Louden

"Looking ahead, we are very much aware that Falkirk Council’s strategic property review is likely to see buildings close. So we are engaging with the review to see what we can provide for the area.

"The second phase of the hub will see a 150 square metre community hall built. We’ve had our plans passed and just about to go out to tendering.”

Stephen added that around 250 people turned out on Sunday for the opening where they enjoyed a tour of the facilities, as well as trying their hand at cricket and archery. There was also fun activities such as face painting and inflatables, as well as a barbecue and free ice cream courtesy of Amrit Dhillon’s Candied ice cream business.

Earlier this year Bailliefields Community Hub was successful in the council’s Community Choices funding, receiving £22,500 to install a changing places toilet for disabled use and a further £28,000 for internal refurbishment.