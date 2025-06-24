Participants in the 10k event get warmed up with the backdrop of Callendar House.placeholder image
Participants in the 10k event get warmed up with the backdrop of Callendar House.

In pictures: Hundreds Race for Life in Falkirk (part one)

By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Jun 2025, 14:22 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 10:51 BST
Hundreds of people came together to unite against cancer by taking part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life on Sunday.

Crowds of all ages and abilities showed their commitment to the cause as they took part in the events at Falkirk’s Callendar Park.

The event saw participants complete a 3k, 5k, or 10k route around the park to raise money for Cancer Research UK in the popular annual fundraiser.

Organisers of the fundraiser have thanked all those who took part and supported the event.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there on Sunday and captured these images from the day – recognise anyone?

Here’s the second set of Michael’s photographs.

Warming up ahead of the 10k event.

1. Race for Life 2025

Warming up ahead of the 10k event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Getting warmed up

2. Race for Life 2025

Getting warmed up Photo: Michael Gillen

Look at those wings!

3. Race for Life 2025

Look at those wings! Photo: Michael Gillen

And they are off...

4. Race for Life 2025

And they are off... Photo: Michael Gillen

