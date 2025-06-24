In pictures: Hundreds Race for Life in Falkirk (part one)

Crowds of all ages and abilities showed their commitment to the cause as they took part in the events at Falkirk’s Callendar Park.

The event saw participants complete a 3k, 5k, or 10k route around the park to raise money for Cancer Research UK in the popular annual fundraiser.

Organisers of the fundraiser have thanked all those who took part and supported the event.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there on Sunday and captured these images from the day – recognise anyone?

Here’s the second set of Michael’s photographs.

1 . Race for Life 2025 Warming up ahead of the 10k event. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Race for Life 2025 Getting warmed up Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Race for Life 2025 Look at those wings! Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales