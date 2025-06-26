The 2025 Falkirk Race for Life took place at Callendar Park on Sunday.placeholder image
The 2025 Falkirk Race for Life took place at Callendar Park on Sunday.

Falkirk's Race for Life 2025 in pictures (part two)

By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:43 BST
Hundreds of people came together to unite against cancer by taking part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life on Sunday.

Crowds of all ages and abilities showed their commitment to the cause as they took part in the events at Falkirk’s Callendar Park.

The event saw participants complete a 3k, 5k, or 10k route around the park to raise money for Cancer Research UK in the popular annual fundraiser.

Organisers of the fundraiser have thanked all those who took part and supported the event.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there on Sunday. Here’s the second gallery of images he took on the day.

The first gallery can be found here.

Crossing the finish line.

1. Race for Life 2025

Crossing the finish line. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
So close...

2. Race for Life 2025

So close... Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
On the run for a good cause.

3. Race for Life 2025

On the run for a good cause. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The event was once again held for Cancer Research UK.

4. Race for Life 2025

The event was once again held for Cancer Research UK. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:FalkirkCancer Research UKOrganisers
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice