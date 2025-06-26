Falkirk's Race for Life 2025 in pictures (part two)

Crowds of all ages and abilities showed their commitment to the cause as they took part in the events at Falkirk’s Callendar Park.

The event saw participants complete a 3k, 5k, or 10k route around the park to raise money for Cancer Research UK in the popular annual fundraiser.

Organisers of the fundraiser have thanked all those who took part and supported the event.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there on Sunday. Here’s the second gallery of images he took on the day.

The first gallery can be found here.

