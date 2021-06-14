After a huge build up, it was something of a let down, and an introduction to these youngsters of the agony that comes as part of following our national team.

These P6B pupils at Denny Primary donned their national strips, wrapped themselves in flags and painted their faces with saltires as they cheered on the team – and they got right behind them from the kick-off..Alas, the Scots lost their opening game 2-0 to the Czech Republic, even conceding a goal lobbed from the halfway line.

But they’ll be back!

England beckon at Wembley when we will hope and dream and again.

Let’s hope for a better outcome!

