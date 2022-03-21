High risk wildfire warning issued for Falkirk area

The warning, which started on Sunday, will last until Wednesday and the risk is classed as extreme for the west and north east of the country and high to very high for the rest of Scotland.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Bruce Farquharson, SFRS wildfire lead, said: “At this time of year, in mid-March, there is a lot of dead grass and heather left over from last year which can dry very quickly.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued a wild fire warning

"Over the next few days in high risk areas, fires could burn and spread with very high i ntensity due to the weather conditions. We know how damaging wildfires can be to the environment, wildlife and nearby communities.

"We are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame."

