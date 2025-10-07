Horror-themed Blackheart Market returns to Falkirk shopping centre

Hallowe’en comes early to Falkirk this weekend as the Blackheart Market returns.

The unique market with a horror theme is back at the Howgate Shopping Centre on Saturday, October 11.

The market has proven popular on previous visits and organisers hope once again it will draw a crowd.

It’s a chance to browse the goods of traders and creators that specialise in horror, goth and alternative merchandise, crafts, art and more.

The Howgate Shopping Centre in Falkirk will host the Blackheart Market this Saturday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The event is run by the same company behind the popular BGCP Comic Cons that have been running regularly in the shopping centre in recent years.

The Blackheart Market offers an alternative shopping experience for visitors with a diverse line up of horror and gothic vendors, talented artists and imaginative creators. There’s even spooky animatronics and larger than life inflatables to add to the atmosphere.

The market runs in the Howgate from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, October 11. Entry is free.

For more information check out The Blackheart Market Facebook page.