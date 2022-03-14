Historic Grangemouth park set for a fun start to Spring

The Spring Spectacular, organised by Zetland Park Regeneration Project, Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre and Take Pride in Falkirk , is free for families to attend and runs from 10am to 1pm on Sunday.

Taking place at the park’s popular Bike Library, the event features puzzles, guessing games, nature-based activities with a distinctly feathered theme and a few special appearances.

The event will take place at the park's bike library on Sunday

