Historic Grangemouth park set for a fun start to Spring

Hopefully some warm and sunny weather will bless Grangemouth’s Zetland Park this weekend as it hosts some exciting activities to welcome Spring.

By James Trimble
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:11 pm
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:12 pm

The Spring Spectacular, organised by Zetland Park Regeneration Project, Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre and Take Pride in Falkirk , is free for families to attend and runs from 10am to 1pm on Sunday.

Taking place at the park’s popular Bike Library, the event features puzzles, guessing games, nature-based activities with a distinctly feathered theme and a few special appearances.

The event will take place at the park's bike library on Sunday

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

