Historic Grangemouth park set for a fun start to Spring
Hopefully some warm and sunny weather will bless Grangemouth’s Zetland Park this weekend as it hosts some exciting activities to welcome Spring.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:11 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:12 pm
The Spring Spectacular, organised by Zetland Park Regeneration Project, Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre and Take Pride in Falkirk , is free for families to attend and runs from 10am to 1pm on Sunday.
Taking place at the park’s popular Bike Library, the event features puzzles, guessing games, nature-based activities with a distinctly feathered theme and a few special appearances.
