Supermarket giant has £50,000 up for grabs for Falkirk sports clubs

Now in its seventh year, the fund encourages people of all ages and abilities to take part in physical activity within their local communities by offering sports clubs the chance to secure essential funding.

There are a range of funding tiers available, with one club in the area guaranteed to secure as much as £2500.

Since the fund launched back in 2016, nearly 500 clubs across Scotland have benefited from a funding totalling £290,000, helping to improve community access to sports across the country.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi has £50,000 up for grabs for local sporting clubs to share in

Team GB athlete Katie Archibald said: “Local sports clubs play such a vital role for so many athletes in starting and shaping their future careers. Aldi’s continued investment in supporting local Scottish sports club is admired by all Team GB athletes.”

From gymnastics to football and volleyball to bowling, Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund is open to any sporting organisation that meets the application criteria.

Aldi Scotland regional managing director Richard Holloway said: “Since launching in 2016, our Scottish Sport Fund has given a wide range of sports clubs the chance to benefit from essential funding to help them invest in much needed equipment and resources.

“Sports clubs across Scotland have had a really challenging time over the last two years, and I am proud that Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund gives these clubs a helping hand to continue the fantastic work they do in their communities.

“Each year, we are blown away by the applications we receive, and I look forward to welcoming more in 2022. I’d encourage any sports clubs across the area to apply and take advantage of this excellent funding opportunity.”

Sports clubs until Sunday, April 2 to apply for funding – one applicant will be selected to receive £2500 of funding, two will each receive £1000 and several others will each receive £500.

The Aldi Scottish Sport Fund is open to any sporting organisation in Scotland that meets the application criteria. All applications will be considered by the Aldi judging

panel and entrants will be notified of the outcome of their funding application within four to six weeks from their region’s deadline.

Visit the website for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.