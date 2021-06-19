Grangemouth community plants flowers for soon-to-be Queen Amy

Bowhouse Primary School pupil Amy Meichan’s crowning ceremony takes place at 2.30pm today in a behind closed doors ceremony.

Unfortunately there will be no big procession to Zetland Park or even official arches to add to the spectacle of the event this year, but that has not stopped members of Bowhouse Community Association and Friends of Inchyra Park working together with 20 volunteers young and old to replant a flower bed just off Bowhouse Road near its junction with Craigleith Road and also put up a poster for Amy and her retinue.

Volunteers get things ready for Queen Amy's coronation

The plants were supplied by Falkirk Council and a rotavator was kindly supplied by Moore Equipment.

A commuinty association spokesperson said: “This band of Portonians did their community and Queen Amy proud getting this wee part of the Bowhouse Children's Day ready.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

Community councillor Adam Gillies and the team start to get things ready for Queen Amy's coronation