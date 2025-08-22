Hippodrome bids for your vote to be 'Cinema of the Year'

The Hippodrome Cinema in Bo’ness is calling on local loyal audiences to support its bid for awards success.

It has entered the British Independent Film Award’s (BIFA) inaugural Cinema of the Year award and is asking the local community to vote to ensure it secures a place in the shortlist.

In July, cinemas nationwide were invited to enter and tell BIFA why their cinema is so special.

Public voting opened today (Friday) and closes on Monday, September 22, at www.bifa.film/coty-vote. A specially selected jury will then select the nominees, taking into account audience votes and the cinemas’ submissions.

Five nominees will be announced on November 3, along with the rest of BIFA’s 2025 awards nominees. Cinemagoers can then vote again from November 3 to 24 to decide the winner, which will be revealed at the BIFA ceremony on Sunday, November 30.

Alison Strauss, Falkirk Council arts development officer (film and media), said: “The whole team at the Hippodrome is immensely proud of this special cinema and we know our audiences feel just as passionately as us about this gorgeous venue...its warm welcome, its broad programme and its status as Scotland’s oldest purpose-built cinema.

“We think of the Hippodrome as the jewel in the nation’s cinema crown and we want the world to know it.

“The poll is open until September 22; please vote for us to secure the Hippodrome’s place on the shortlist!”

BIFA wants to celebrate exceptional cinemas around the country which are at the heart of their communities, bringing audiences together and spotlighting independent film.

BIFA directors Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace said: “We’re so excited to announce our first ever audience award with this campaign which champions the role of cinema in independent film, not just what we watch but how and where we experience it.

“Cinemas are vital spaces for film discovery, access and community and we’re delighted to be able to celebrate them with this new award.”

The Hippodrome is a stunning, pre-art deco picture palace dating back to 1912. In 2009, following a major restoration, it was re-opened with digital and 35mm projectors and a state-of-the-art sound system, a café and licensed bar. It is now a four-star VisitScotland attraction.

It was recently awarded a grant from Screen Scotland’s Cinema Equipment Fund to further upgrade the projection and sound equipment.

The cinema has a year-round screening programme of new releases, family blockbusters, classics, international, independent, archive and art-house films.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Falkirk Council leader, said: “The Hippodrome is a much-loved landmark that has been part of Bo’ness for over a century.

“It offers a distinctive cinema experience, attracts visitors from across the UK and further afield, supports local businesses and brings people together to enjoy film in a very unique setting.

“This award is an opportunity to recognise the value of independent cinemas to our communities; we’d encourage everyone to show their support by casting their vote.”