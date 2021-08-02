Hip hop dance troupe hit the streets of Falkirk

Room 2 Manoeuvre are in the middle of a national tour of Scotland with their show City Breakz, a dance-based commentary on space, place and identity.

Blending hip hop, physical theatre and contemporary dance, backed by music and sound design from The Reverse Engineer (AKA Dave House), City Breakz seeks to bring the true spirit of hip hop to audiences across the country in a wholly unique performance.

The will bring their high energy show to Falkirk town centre tomorrow between 2pm and 2.50pm and will put on a grand finale in front of the Howgate Centre in High Street between 2.50pm and 3.15pm.

Room 2 Manoeuvre will be performing in Falkirk town centre and the Kelpies this week

Then on Wednesday they will be performing in and around the Helix Park between 3pm and 3.50pm with a final show taking place at the Kelpies from 3.50pm to 4.15pm.

Over the two days each performer, armed with a patch of linoleum and a sound system, will spring up in unexpected locations for a series of solo roaming performances before coming together at a central outdoor location for one big performance.

Tony Mills, Room 2 Manoeuvre artistic director, said: “I consider hip hop to be an original form of site-specific dance that responds to place and society. I myself have gone through those times of carrying my lino and boombox around the town trying to find somewhere to dance.

"I found spaces, buildings or venues where I and others were given room and encouragement to do our thing. But many of those spaces closed or were transformed. City Breakz is about that journey of trying to find those spaces in your home town where you fit in, where you can develop a sense of belonging and carve out your identity.

“In the rapid urbanisation of towns and cities it feels almost as if culture is being squeezed out to the periphery. So, I want to bring it back to the concrete streets, using an image that, beneath the surface, reveals something inherently important to all of us.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.