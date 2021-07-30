Laughs will return to Falkirk when top stand up Gary Meikle hits town

Glaswegian Gary became a father at the age of 17 and raised his daughter as a single dad, before becoming a grandfather at just 39. He now lives happily with both his daughter and granddaughter.

So that’s enough material to keep a stand-up going for at least three DVDs.

He’s been telling jokes in front of audiences since 2014, but his hilarity popularity shot into orbit after a rant about his daughter's eyebrows went viral online in 2019 and led to international fame, with over 150 million views for his videos worldwide.

Gary Meikle will be performing at FTH later this year

Gary’s new tour, Surreal, will see him perform at 50 venues across the UK, including Falkirk Town Hall on Friday, November 12.

Visit his website for more information and to book tickets.

