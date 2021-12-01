Hero saves four residents from Grangemouth flat fire

The man, who is known locally, did not want to talk about the heroic and selfless act he performed in Dundas Street, Grangemouth, on Monday afternoon, but that did not stop his family and friends praising him on Facebook for his bravery.

Despite reportedly only having one lung, the man entered the building, as smoke billowed skyward, to help a young couple down the stairs and then went back in to help an elderly lady who lived in the top flat to get out and re-entered a third time to help a woman on the bottom floor get out safely.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.31pm on Monday, November 29, to reports of a fire in a bin store affecting a building in Dundas Street, Grangemouth.

The fire broke out in a bin storage area at the block of flats in Dundas Street, Grangemouth

“Operations control immediately mobilised two fire engines to the location and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire. Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

The shy hero’s mum contacted The Falkirk Herald earlier today to explain why her son did not want a fuss made over him.

She said: “Thank you for thinking of him. However, he is a very quiet sensitive man who likes to keep himself to himself so just wants to move on. He is so very overwhelmed by the support and praise heaped on him through Facebook.

"He deserves all praise bestowed on him cause he is one of the good guys in this world.”

Other comments made about his heroic actions on Facebook included:

Scott Temperley: “I hope he's OK - I take it that's who was knocking on my door to notify me about the fire.”

Christina Reid: “That’s so awesome – but can’t say I’d expect anything less of you and your big heart. Best of the best this dude.”

Andy Bell: “Well done. I hope your efforts get rewarded - a true Falkirk hero.”

Laura Ell Sim: “Well done – what an act of bravery making sure everyone was okay.”

