Here's which Falkirk area cinema is top-rated by Scottish film fans

A Falkirk area cinema has been named the best-rated in Scotland based on Tripadvisor reviews from film fans.

Bo’ness Hippodrome, which opened in 1912 and is operated by Falkirk Council, is Scotland's oldest purpose-built cinema.

The research, conducted by video production company Wonderpunch, assessed 65 cinemas across Scotland based on their Tripadvisor ratings.

The Hippodrome achieved an average rating of 4.61 out of five, making it the highest-rated cinema in the country, with more than 80 per cent of its reviews coming up as five-stars.

The Hippodrome is a favourite cinema with film fans. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Each cinema's rating was balanced by adding 20 three-star reviews, to fairly evaluate cinemas with fewer reviews. Only cinemas with at least 20 user reviews were included.

Commissioned by local entrepreneur and early kinematograph adopter Louis Dickson, the Picture Palace was designed by local architect Matthew Steele.

The Hippodrome combines classical architecture with early cinema innovation, resulting in a visual space which remains unique more than a century later.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council said: “The Hippodrome is an iconic cinema with a rich history and distinctive charm, and this recognition highlights just how valued and admired it is both within our community and beyond.

“Our special cinema offers a winning combination of a friendly welcome plus great programming. This resonates deeply with anyone who comes to visit, and it’s wonderful to see such appreciation for this local landmark.”

The Hippodrome has a year-round screening programme of new releases, family blockbusters, classics, international, independent, archive and art-house films and is the home of HippFest – Scotland's first and only festival of silent film with live music. To find out what’s on, visit www.hippodromecinema.co.uk

Edinburgh’s Dominion Cinema came second with an average rating of 4.55. The Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy came in third, scoring 4.54, Annan's Lonsdale Cinema and The Tower Digital Arts Centre in Helensburgh rounded out the top five.

Other cinemas ranked highly in the top ten include the Glasgow Film Theatre, Dundee Contemporary Arts, Highland Cinema in Fort William, Waterfront Cinema in Greenock, and Everyman Cinema Glasgow.

Recognition of other tourist attractions were highlighted recently as a LNER survey found the Falkirk area to be the best family friendly destination in Scotland.