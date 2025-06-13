Never in doubt: Falkirk ranked as "best family destination" in Scotland

Falkirk has been named as the best place families can visit in Scotland according to new research by London North Eastern Railway (LNER) published this week.

The rankings were based on a range of travel-friendly factors in a study commissioned by the English train operator, which analysed 71 towns and cities across England and Scotland against five travel themes – family-friendly, sustainability, culture, outdoor experiences and food.

Drawing on data from sources including the ONS, Yelp and Hotels.com, it assessed a wide range of factors such as child-friendly activities, hotel availability and dining options.

In Scotland, Falkirk secured the top spot for family-friendly destinations, while York took the top spot for England.

Falkirk - which includes attractions like the world famous Kelpies - has been named the best family destination in Scotland (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The research highlights several reasons why Falkirk stands out for families, including 511 child-friendly activities – the highest per capita in Scotland, 11 parks, offering a strong choice of green spaces for families and a wide selection of child-friendly restaurants.

Falkirk is already seen as a major visitor attraction, with The Helix Park and The Kelpies attracting around 850,000 visitors annually, while The Falkirk Wheel welcomes around 500,000 visitors each year.

Other major attractions include Callendar House, extensive play areas, and around 500km of walking and cycling routes.

The Falkirk Tourism Strategy which was approved in 2023, helps to direct the work of Falkirk Council and local tourism partners to develop and promote Falkirk as a visitor destination.

Visitor spending is estimated at £150 million annually, supporting around 4500 jobs – around six per cent of all local employment.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “To be recognised nationally as Scotland’s best family destination reflects the work being done across Falkirk to create safe, welcoming, and accessible places for families to enjoy.

“This latest study confirms that the area offers a wide choice of attractions, activities, and facilities, and highlights the importance of tourism to the local economy. We will continue to work with our partners to build on this success.”

David Flesher, commercial director at LNER, said: “This research helps take out the guesswork and shows what different places have to offer. We hope this guide helps people make more informed choices, whether they’re planning a day trip or a longer summer break.”

