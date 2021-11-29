Here's when Larbert Round Table's Santa Sleigh will be in your area

The Larbert Round Table Santa Sleigh will fly in the local streets again this year after fears for the future of the group earlier this year.

The annual fundraiser, arranged by Larbert Round Table, kicks off on Sunday, December 5, and Santa’s busy schedule has been revealed.

It had been feared that the Santa Sleigh, which is hugely popular with local residents, may not fly this year after it looked like Larbert Round Table may have been forced to close back in April.

However, the fundraiser is going ahead for 2021 thanks to the support of both former and new members.

Like last year, Santa’s Sleigh will run in line with current Covid-19 guidelines and an online fundraising page has been set up to help raise tons of cash to help local good causes.

Santa will start his tour of the local streets on Sunday, December 5 in Carron, before heading to Carron/Carronshore (Monday, December 6); Carronshore (Tuesday, December 7); Antonshill (Wednesday, December 8); North Alloa Road and Doune Crescent (Thursday, December 9); The Inches and Carrongrange Avenue (Sunday, December 12); Church Street, Corrie Avenue and Lomond Crescent (Monday, December 13); Burnhead Road, Muirhall Road and Jamieson Avenue (Tuesday, December 14); North Broomage (Wednesday, December 15); South Broomage (Thursday, December 16); Kinnaird Village (Monday, December 20); Muirfield, Lamond, McLachlan and Valeview (Tuesday, December 21) and Bramble and Hedgerow (Wednesday, December 23).

Route maps can be found on the Larbert Round Table Facebook page.

To make a donation to the fundraising page click here

Meanwhile Larbert Round Table continues to look for new members to ensure the branch can continue in future. Anyone interested in joining should get in touch through the organisation’s Facebook page.

