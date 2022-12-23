Most Council offices will close at 4 pm on Friday, December 23, reopening on Wednesday, January 4 with the exception of the following: Registration office; Burial grounds and the Crematorium; Festive recycling and waste collection; 24hr helplines (01324 506070); and Emergency services.

Falkirk registration office will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, December 16 and 27 and again on Monday and Tuesday, January 2 and 3. Registrations can be taken by appointment only on the following days: Wednesday to Friday, December 18 to 30. Please telephone 01324 506580 to make an appointment.

The opening hours of the Crematorium and burial grounds throughout the Falkirk Council area are: Sunday, December 25 to Tuesday, December 27 – closed; Wednesday, December 28 to Saturday 31 – available for cremations and burials; Sunday, January 1 to Tuesday, January 3 – closed; Wednesday, January 4 – available for cremations and burials.

The cemetery office closes at 4pm on Friday, December 23 and remains closed until Wednesday, December 28 when it will be open from 9am to 5pm. It will be open from 9am to 5pm on Thursday, December 29, and from 9am to 4pm on Friday, December 30. It will then be closed until 9am on Wednesday, January 4.

The Chapel of Remembrance at Falkirk Crematorium will be open from 9am to 4pm on Friday, December 23 then from 9am to noon on Saturday, December 24. On Sunday, December 25 through to Tuesday, December 27 it will be open daily from 11am to 3pm. Wednesday, December 28 to Friday, December 30 it will be open from 9am to 4pm daily. On Sunday, January 1 through to Wednesday, January 4 it will be open from 11am to 3pm daily. Thursday and Friday, January 5 and 6 it will be open from 9am to 4pm.

The Garden of Remembrance and all cemeteries are always open to visitors.