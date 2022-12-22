Over the Christmas and New Year period all kerbside recycling and refuse collections are operating as normal. This is with the exception of Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2 when no collections will take place. People due to have bins collected on these dates shoudl refer to the festive bin collection schedule here with most bins collected a few days in arrears.

In the event of any unforeseen disruptions to recycling and waste services due to the weather, the latest information will be available on the Council's Services disruptions webpage.

The council has confirmed the bulky uplift service is operating as normal over the festive period. Any uplifts scheduled for Monday, December 26 will be completed between Tuesday, December 27 and Friday, December 30. Any uplifts scheduled for Monday, January 2 will be completed between Tuesday, 3 January and Friday, January 6.

Council have released details of festive bin collections

The last on-demand brown bin collection will take place on Friday, December 23. On-demand brown bin collections will restart on Monday, January 9, 2023 – subject to festive collection arrangements and service disruptions.

Both Kinneil Kerse and Roughmute Recycling Centre's will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Day and January 2.

The recycling centres will be open as at the following times, with the last entry 15 minutes before closure, subject to weather conditions.

Roughmute: December 23 – 8am to 6pm; December 24 – 8am to 4pm; December 25 to December 28 – closed; December 29 – 8am to 6pm; December 30 – 8am to 6pm; December 31 – 8am to 4pm; January 1-4 – closed.

