Here's the gag that has a Falkirk area pupil in Scottish final of joke contest
Russell Robertson, who is in Primary Two pupil at Denny Primary School, has been crowned the winner of Falkirk’s regional heat in the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists’ (RCSLT) VoiceBox competition which celebrates the power of communication.
With a joke that had judges in stitches, Russell now heads to the grand final at the Scottish Parliament on June 5 to compete for the title of VoiceBox Champion 2025.
Russell’s joke which earned a place in the final, was: “What's a horse’s favourite juice? Lemo-neighed!”
June’s event will be hosted by Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP, presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, with Zara Janjua, BBC journalist and stand-up comedian, taking the mic as compère.
Russell has already secured £100 worth of Collins Big Cat books for his school, and is in the running for the top prizes of £500 of books for the winning school; £200 of books for second and third place; plus, a £100 toy gift card for the top three finalists
Glenn Carter, Head of RCSLT Scotland, said: “We’re incredibly proud of all the regional winners who’ve earned a place in the national final. VoiceBox is about much more than making people laugh. It’s about highlighting the vital role that communication plays in every part of a child’s life. Speech, language and communication, skills are the foundation for learning, social connection, mental wellbeing and future employment. Yet too many children still struggle without the support they need, often going unnoticed.”