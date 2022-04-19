Hello Dolly ... and welcome back Falkirk Operatic

The show opens at 7.30pm on Tuesday, April 26 and runs each evening from 7.30pm up to and including Saturday, April 30 – which also includes a matinee performance from 2pm.

The cast had been busy rehearing in 2020 when COVID-19 cancelled their plans just before they were due to take the production to the stage.

A society spokesperson said: “After all the hard work everyone had put into the rehearsals then, the society felt it is the right thing to do and bring Hello Dolly back for our production in April 2022.

Falkirk Operatic Society members have been working hard rehearsing for their new production of Hello Dolly

“Excitement is mounting with our members, as we are now into the final week of rehearsals and ready to move into Falkirk Town Hall on Sunday for our Production of Hello Dolly.

“It’s a very lively show with some superb music and dancing in it which our members have enjoyed rehearsing over the winter months. We would be delighted to

welcome back our many followers to see the society in action once again after a gap of two years due to COVID-19.”

The musical tells the story of widow and matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi and is set in New York at the start of the 20th century.

Showstopping musical numbers include It Takes a Woman, Put on Your Sunday Clothes, Before the Parade Passes By, The Polka Contest and of course, Hello Dolly.

One of the nice things about this production – as well as a welcome return to action and the first show since 2019 – is it will be directed by Judy Brown, daughter of renowned dance teacher Irene Langlands.

Fifty years earlier, in 1972, Irene was the choreographer for the society’s very first production of Hello Dolly and Judy, who was 10 at the time, remembers watching some of the rehearsals which took place in the old Comely Park School building.