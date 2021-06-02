Helix Peace Pole vigil for victims of violence in Gaza

Organised by the Central Scotland Regional Equality Council, Al Masaar, Falkirk Islamic Centre, and Falkirk Central Mosque, it took place at the Peace Pole at The Helix.

The event culminated with a walk to the Kelpies on Saturday to remember the victims of recent violence in Gaza, which lasted for 11 days. As of May 20, Israel has killed 234 Palestinians including 67 children, and injured over 1900 people.

A spokesman said: “We came together to stand in solidarity with Palestine and to raise awareness of their plight with our diverse Falkirk community.

Vigil at the Peace Pole

“We want our community to demonstrate that supporting human rights should include supporting the rights of the Palestinian people.”

The organisers are now planning a #FalkirkStandsWithPalestine peace rally at the Bandstand in Falkirk Town Centre on Saturday June 12 at 1pm.

It is open to all.

