Helix Park: Dandelion's floating garden arrives in Falkirk this weekend

The Dandelion mini festival is currently touring from Hawick to Helesnburgh, Govan to Leven.
This weekend it travels along the Forth & Clyde Canal and moors up at the Helix.
From 1pm to 4pm there will be an opportunity to pick up some free plants, hear their magnificent Flower Singer – at five metres tall, an unmissable sight – and grab some growing tips from their expert team.
Read More
A spokesperson for the team said: “We’ll give you everything you need to get growing in seed beds and plant pots, gardens and window boxes: wherever you can and however you like.
"Our friendly Growing Team from Scotland’s Rural College will be on hand to help you get started, and novice growers are especially welcome!”
And we’re all encouraged to share the fruits of our labours at Harvest events that will be taking place across Scotland over the weekend September 9-11.