Helix Park: Dandelion's floating garden arrives in Falkirk this weekend

The Dandelion mini festival is currently touring from Hawick to Helesnburgh, Govan to Leven.

This weekend it travels along the Forth & Clyde Canal and moors up at the Helix.

From 1pm to 4pm there will be an opportunity to pick up some free plants, hear their magnificent Flower Singer – at five metres tall, an unmissable sight – and grab some growing tips from their expert team.

The Floating Garden will tour the Forth and Clyde and Union Canals before docking at the Helix this Saturday. Pic: Andrew Cawley

A spokesperson for the team said: “We’ll give you everything you need to get growing in seed beds and plant pots, gardens and window boxes: wherever you can and however you like.

"Our friendly Growing Team from Scotland’s Rural College will be on hand to help you get started, and novice growers are especially welcome!”