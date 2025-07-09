Helix and Kelpies bidding for Thistle tourism awards
In the running for the Scottish Thistle Awards are last year’s Kelpies 10 which is up for Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival.
Scottish Canals: The Kelpie Experience has been shortlisted in the Innovation award category.
While The Helix, Falkirk Council, is vying for the Best Visitor Attraction award.
For over 30 years, the Scottish Thistle Awards have showcased individual businesses, people and partnership working.
There’s been previous wins for The Helix in the Great Day Out category, as well as Best Visitor Attraction.
Lynsey Eckford, VisitScotland regional director, said: “Being recognised by the Scottish Thistle Awards, means tourism businesses are considered some of the best in the country. The awards help to ensure that tourism, and the individuals who work in the industry, are praised for the positive impact they bring to the country and our communities.
“They showcase the collaboration and innovation that drives this industry. I wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck at the Central and East Thistle Awards.”
The regional winners will be announced in September and go on to compete in the national finals in November.
