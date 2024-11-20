'Heartbreaking': Foodbank continues to feed families in Falkirk facing hunger and hardship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A slight decrease in food parcel figures from last year cannot disguise the “heartbreaking” truth that thousands of people are still going hungry in the Falkirk area and elsewhere.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New figures released this week show the Trussell Trust’s Falkirk Foodbank handed out 3446 emergency food parcels – including 1048 for children – between April and September this year.

That figure is down from the 3883 parcels handed out over the same period in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is still a significant increase from the 3210 parcels handed out in 2019.

Falkirk Foodbank handed out food parcels to thousands of people this year

Trussell Trust chief executive Emma Revie said the number of people still facing hunger and hardship in Falkirk and across the UK is “heartbreaking”.

She added: "This cannot go on and we refuse to stand by while so many of us are pushed to the brink, left without enough money to live on. Our food banks are a lifeline, offering a warm welcome and space to be heard.

"They need everyone to play their part to move us towards ending the need for emergency food in the UK. The UK Government was elected with a manifesto pledge to end the need for emergency food and the time to act is now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There have been promising steps, but we need a clearer plan with more decisive action to invest in our social security system, if we are to end hunger once and for all."

More than 120,000 emergency food parcels were distributed to people facing hunger across Scotland as a whole from April to September, including 40,000 parcels provided for children.

While the Trussell Trust reports a slight six per cent dip on the number of parcels provided by this time last year, it stated this is still nine per cent higher than the same period five years ago.

The trust added it is difficult to say if there has been an actual drop in hunger and hardship as the need for emergency food is still persistently high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food banks offer hope, dignity and relief to people facing hardship. Many need vital funds to provide services beyond distributing emergency food, such as advice and support that unlocks money someone should be getting and services aimed at helping people out of financial hardship.

Trussell says the evidence is clear that hunger in Scotland is not a food problem, it's an income problem. People are being forced to turn to food banks because incomes from work, and social security payments, do not cover the cost of the essentials, such as food, bills, and toiletries.

The trust says while food banks are a last resort for people who have been left isolated, facing hunger, and without enough money to live on, many are at breaking point due to years of growing numbers of people forced through their doors.

Winter is often the busiest time for food banks and the trust is calling on the public to continue to play their part and support their local food banks to meet this urgent need, by volunteering, donating, fundraising or campaigning to help end hunger in Scotland.