Health and social care roles up for grabs at Falkirk jobs fair

Those interested in starting a new career are encouraged to attend the event, which takes place from 10.30am to 2pm at Falkirk Trinity Church on Thursday, October 8, to learn about the various routes available into the sector.

Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership is hosting the event to draw attention to the wide range of roles which are currently hiring across the Falkirk area.

Job opportunities on offer include those working in care homes, home care providers, day care support, reablement, mental health services, and social care, while

a selection of employers covering hospitality and retail will also be in attendance.

Employers offering a range of opportunities on the day will include Falkirk Council, NHS Forth Valley, Hazelhead Homecare, 1st Home Care and Ion Care and Support.

Patricia Cassidy, Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer, said: “Working in health and social care is incredibly rewarding, as you can see the difference you make to people’s lives every day.

“We want to show how accessible starting a career in care can be – so we have brought together the key players in Falkirk’s health and social care sector, who have a range of roles and entry routes available.