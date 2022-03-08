Have you been leaving Falkirk to buy alcohol down south?

The findings of the study, which was published today, indicate that minimal cross-border purchasing occurs, and this is unlikely to be happening on a scale that would significantly affect alcohol consumption at a population level or impact the intended outcomes and aims of Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP), which was introduced in 2018.

Interviews with retailers for the study indicated households in close proximity to the border made most use of cross-border purchasing – reflecting established shopping habits.

None of the retailers had knowledge of people from Scotland appearing to travel to England to buy large quantities of alcohol. Analysis shows substantial bulk purchasing would be needed for individuals to make significant savings whether purchasing in-person or online, once travel and delivery costs are taken into account.

The new study looks at the prevalence of people travelling down south to purchase alcohol at a cheaper price

The research also shows licensing near the border did not display a shift from Scotland to England following the introduction of MUP legislation.

Analysis of off-trade alcohol sales data in the combined areas of North East and North West England in the 12 months following implementation of MUP showed a small increase – 1.14 per cent.

When a panel of over 1000 Scottish adults was asked whether they have travelled to another part of the UK for the sole purpose of buying alcohol only three per cent responded that they had done so.

Helen Chung Patterson, public health intelligence adviser at PHS, said: “The research shows while cross-border purchasing does happen, the extent is small relative to the purchasing behaviours of Scotland’s population as a whole.

“A key strength of this report is that it enables us to build up a picture of cross-border alcohol-purchasing behaviours from several perspectives. We have examined data on retail sales and alcohol licencing near the border, drawn on qualitative interviews with retailers, gathered customer survey data and explored the factors affecting in-person and online cross-border purchases.

"When several different methods produce broadly similar results, as is the case with the report published today, this increases confidence in the findings.”

