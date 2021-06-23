Hard cash available to curb Falkirk's dog dirt problems

The Environmental Improvement Fund is looking to support any projects that put a stop to unwanted waste in our public spaces, encouraging local people to Take Pride in Falkirk

And that includes any measures which will stop irresponsible dog owners from leaving their mess scattered around the area.

Now taking applications from Falkirk’s communities, the fund is open to individuals and groups, including schools, businesses and landowners.

There are funds available for local projects looking to cut down on dog fouling

Activities and undertakings that can apply for the fund include community clean-up events, which can get money for litter pickers and high visibiilty vests, and fly-tipping prevention measures, which can get funding for equipment like cameras.

The fund will see £50,000 allocated every financial year, with awards of up to £5000 available to community groups.

