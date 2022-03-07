Hampden trip for Bonnybridge teenager to recognise his commitment to community football

Liam Thomson, 19, received his award from Specsavers as part of the company’s Local Legends campaign, which aims to shine a light on the unsung heroes dedicated to grassroots football across Scotland.

The teenager was recognised for his services to the community club and the remarkable transformation his drive and determination has brought about in the 19 months since he began volunteering at the Bonnybridge outfit.

Liam started volunteering with Bonnybridge Youth Football Club in January 2020 and took over the under-11’ team - but with only 10 young people taking part, it was in danger of folding.

Liam is pictured far right with some of the other Bonnybridge coaches,

Despite COVID lockdowns and various restrictions, he has been instrumental in growing the team membership to 22 within the 2009 age group.

Alongside securing the future of the young team, Liam’s tenacity has also seen the club create a new and thriving 2015 section alongside a new 2010 division, with the teenager’s hard work culminating in being elected chairman of the Bonnybridge Youth Football Club.

Now as chairman of the club, Liam has been the lead driving force in engaging almost 50 new players, benefiting the health and wellbeing of many youngsters within the community.

And he has achieved that while balancing university, working a part time job and coaching within the senior women’s game.

Liam said: ‘Having played football since I was five years’ old, I was always grateful to those volunteers and parents who would help coach the local teams and ensure everyone had a chance to play football, whatever their level.

‘To now be able to follow in those footsteps and give something back to the local community, by helping at a grassroots level, is something I’m really proud of.

“To see the club thriving and with big plans for the future, my time with Bonnybridge Youth Football Club has been incredibly rewarding and to pick up this award from Specsavers, I’m delighted.’

Liam will enjoy an all-expenses paid day at Hampden Park to watch Scotland take on Armenia in a UEF Nations League match.

