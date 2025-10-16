Growing places: Council consults residents on how it can develop and expand Falkirk area

Falkirk Council has launched the next stage of work on the Local Development Plan (LDP3) and is asking residents what matters most for their towns, villages and neighbourhoods.

The proposed plan, once approved, will act as the blueprint for how land is used – deciding where homes and businesses can be built, how services are supported, how people get around, and how green spaces are protected and improved.

This stage of consultation, "How should our places grow?” builds on the earlier “Tell us about your place?” survey and a “Call for Sites and Ideas” from landowners, businesses and communities.

It now turns the focus to local people’s priorities, which will directly shape the draft plan due in 2026.

The latest Local Development Plan 3 consultation runs until November 21

Once adopted, the LDP3 will guide planning decisions for developments across the whole Council area from 2028 to 2038, and beyond.

The survey, which is open until Friday, November 21, focuses on the five strategic themes of the proposed LDP3.

These include, place and wellbeing – regenerating town centres, redeveloping vacant land, improving neighbourhood services, parks and historic places, while climate and nature tackles climate change and protecting the environment, including flood risk management, woodland, peatland and renewable energy.

Homes looks at whether new housing should focus on brownfield land, larger developments with new facilities, smaller sites within existing areas, or conversion of vacant buildings, as well as views on affordability and types of homes.

️Infrastructure deals with priorities for investment in transport, education, healthcare, community and cultural facilities, while business and economy looks at supporting jobs and investment, including industrial land, town centres, offices, tourism and the visitor economy.

Residents will be able to speak with council planners and share their views at drop-in sessions held in local libraries in October and November.

Sessions will take place at Denny Library from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday, October 23, Slamannan Library from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, October 23, Bo’ness Library, from 4pm to 8pm on Monday, October 27, Forth Valley College Falkirk Campus from 11am to 3pm on Wednesday, October 29, Bonnybridge Library from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday, October 30 and Grangemouth Library from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday, October 30.

Next months sessions will take place in Falkirk Library from 4pm to 8pm on Monday, November 3, Polmont's Meadowbank Library from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday, November 6 and Larbert Library from 4pm to 8pm on Monday, November 10.

An special drop-in session aimed at students and staff at Forth Valley College has also been organised.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for economic development, said: “Planning decisions shape the places we live, work and spend our time. This stage of consultation is about asking residents what they value most, and how they want their communities to develop in the future.

"The responses will inform the proposed Local Development Plan, due in 2026, which will set out where growth happens and how we respond to challenges such as housing demand, climate change and economic transition.”

Earlier this year, a “Call for Sites” invited landowners and developers to highlight areas of land for potential, future development. More than 90 potential sites were submitted. A “Call for ideas” invitation brought over 40 ideas forward, ranging from investment in schools and playparks to protecting green belt land and heritage sites.

