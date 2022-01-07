Greggs plan to invest almost £500,000 to create new Falkirk cafe and drive through

The application, which was lodged by Eskgate Ltd on December 9 last year and validated on December 21, seeks to build a cafe, a drive through facility and associated works on the long vacant site at 52-56 Grahams Road, Falkirk.

According to the planning documents, Greggs is looking to create 15 new jobs and invest around £475,000 fitting out the new premises if it is given the green light.

The documents state: “Greggs has agreed terms with the applicant to operate a new drive through style cafe on the site. The proposed cafe is modest in size in accordance with the standard operational model utilised by Greggs, extending to 168 square metres.

The Greggs drive through proposed for Falkirk will be similar to this premises in Dalkieth

"The unit would accommodate around 36 covers and also includes a drive through facility and outdoor seating area. The cafe unit will primarily trade in hot and cold drinks, savouries, breakfast product, sandwiches and cold snacks for consumption on site as well as takeaways.

"The cooking operation is minimal when compared to a standard restaurant and generally consists of baking savouries, while other food preparation consists of preparing fresh products like sandwiches.

"Overall, the proposed cafe with a drive through facility has a unique target market, as opposed to that of a typical high street cafe with a drive through facility catering to the care borne passing trade.

"The proposed opening hours will be 6am to 9pm.”

