Green light given to demolish Langlees blocks of flats

Falkirk Council has been given the go ahead by its own planners to demolish 56 flats to create new social housing.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 3:15 pm

The planning application granted on August 13 means the council can proceed with the demolition of the three-storey blocks of flats on Haugh Street and Haugh Gardens, Langlees.

It was stated the flats had a high turnover of tenancies with associated rent loss, which was the main driving force behind the council’s plan to replace the existing buildings with new social housing for rent.

Planning permission has been granted to demolish the flats in Haugh Gardens, Langlees

