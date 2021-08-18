Falkirk's nature lovers set to go foraging next month

The festival, supported by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), takes place across the country from September 11 to September 25 and celebrates Scotland’s rich natural larder and the variety of wild food available on our doorsteps.

From riverside foraging walks and fungi forays to wild food workshops and topical talks and demos, Foraging Fortnight will allow people to increase their knowledge and use of wild food and medicinal plants.

People will be urged to enjoy all of nature's bounty next month

The fortnight’s events include the Scottish Wild Food Festival taking place on September 18 and 19 at ‘Tir na nOg’ near Drymen.

This outdoor event – developed by local foraging businesses – will include a series of hands-on workshops, foraging walks and the chance to try freshly prepared food and drink made from wild ingredients.

Visit the website for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.