Grangemouth youngsters' fun trip back to the 1980s

The curtain went up on the Young Portonian Theatre Company’s spring production Back to the 80s – The Totally Awesome Musical at the Bowhouse Road venue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.
The much anticipated show had originally been scheduled to be performed in 2020 performance, but the pandemic put paid to that.
However, like the winter panto production, there were no ill effects from the two-year delay.
A Young Portonians spokesperson said: “Fun, energetic, action-packed and full of comedy. A stunning medley of 80’s hits. We had the ‘time of our life. Congratulations
Young Portonians, the spring musical has been a five star smash.
"We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing cast and young talent for putting together another sell-out performance.”