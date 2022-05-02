Grangemouth youngsters' fun trip back to the 1980s

The curtain went up on the Young Portonian Theatre Company’s spring production Back to the 80s – The Totally Awesome Musical at the Bowhouse Road venue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

The much anticipated show had originally been scheduled to be performed in 2020 performance, but the pandemic put paid to that.

The talented youngsters of Grangemouth's Young Portonian Theatre Company took their audience back to the 1980s at Bowhouse Community Centre

However, like the winter panto production, there were no ill effects from the two-year delay.

A Young Portonians spokesperson said: “Fun, energetic, action-packed and full of comedy. A stunning medley of 80’s hits. We had the ‘time of our life. Congratulations

Young Portonians, the spring musical has been a five star smash.