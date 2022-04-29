Bo'ness theatre group to perform a real Scottish comedy 'dram'-a

The show will run at the Barony Theatre, Borrowstoun Road, Boness each night from Monday, May 9 to Saturday, May 14.

A spokesperson for the Bo’ness theatre group said: “This is our first full production since the start of the pandemic so we are delighted to bring this infamous Scottish story to the Barony stage.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barony Players will be putting on a production of the Scottish comedy classic Whisky Galore

“The James Scotland stage play, based on the novel by Compton Mackenzie, transports us back to October, 1941 and the Hebridean islands of Great

Todday and Little Todday, both sunk deep in the doldrums of a spiritless wartime existence.

"That’s until the S.S. Cabinet Minister runs aground nearby and, by a miracle, there is ‘uisge beatha gu leoir’ – the whisky of delight.”

Curtain goes up each night at 7.30pm.