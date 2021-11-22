Grangemouth warning siren will sound

The system is scheduled to be tested at 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 1.

Consisting of twelve warning masts installed for use in the event of a major incident, the system transmits warning tones and verbal instructions to the community.

This will be a test transmission, clearly stating that the activation is a test, and the public are required to take no action.

The Grangemouth community warning siren will sound on December 1

The aim of the twice yearly test is to check the operating systems, monitor the sound footprint in relation to varying weather conditions, maintain and improve the awareness level of the population and the necessary actions required – summarised as Go In, Stay In, Tune In.

An MICC spokesperson said: “We encourage everyone in Grangemouth to familiarise themselves with the differing tones and also to consider their own

procedures/arrangements for reacting to such an alert.”

