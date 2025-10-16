Grangemouth tanker drivers strikes set to impact Scottish airports

Four straight days of strike action by Grangemouth based tanker drivers will hit fuel supplies to Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.

Unite the union has confirmed the drivers working for Turners (Soham) Limited are set to strike over a pay dispute from Friday, October 17 right through to Tuesday, October 21.

The announcement follows no breakthrough in talks involving Unite and Turners through the auspices of the conciliation service Acas.

According to Unite, the company has refused to improve upon its one per cent pay offer for 2025 and offered marginal improvements on working conditions and allowances.

Unite believes fuel supplies to major aviation companies operating at Edinburgh airport will be directly impacted by the drivers take industrial action (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

Turners further proposed a pay offer in the following year based on the CPI inflation rate in January 2026, but the two-year offer was overwhelmingly rejected by Unite members.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Turners is driving our members towards strike action by its continual refusal to improve upon what is a miserly pay offer from a very profitable company.

"We will fully support our members in their fight to secure better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite industrial officer, Lyn Turner, added: “Unite has tried to engage with Turners to bring this dispute to a positive conclusion. Unfortunately, the company is intent on escalating this pay dispute to the point where strike action will now be inevitable due to its penny-pinching.

“We are in no doubt that if these Grangemouth based tanker drivers are forced to take strike action, then it will significantly hit fuel supplies to airlines at Edinburgh and Glasgow airports."

