Grangemouth salon reaches finals of Scottish beauty awards

The Lab Training Academy and The Lab Beauty and Aesthetics, based in La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, are hoping for success in two categories this year – Training Academy of the Year and Aesthetics Clinic of the Year.

Owner Shelley Watters said: “ We are booking a table for the event. It's going to be a fantastic night. We are really looking forward to getting glammed up and enjoying a night off from all the hard work we do.

"We as a team feel proud, happy and delighted the community has recognised and supported the work we have been doing. It’s amazing to be recognised for the achievements and being nominated alongside other outstanding training academies and salons is a privilege.

Shelley Watters and the team at The Lab Academy

“As I tell my students, it’s good to talk about your achievements and it’s okay to feel proud.”

Shelley and the team have worked hard over the last few years developing knowledge and skills that underpin all The Lab’s training courses and have worked with various professionals in the industry to develop the best courses on offer.

It all started in 2013 when Shelley had an accident which forced her to stay off work for two years.

She said: “To keep myself busy after being discharged from hospital, I went to college to do a beauty course to stay occupied mentally. The training wasn't very good so I decided to create something better.

"The Lab started off as a dream and is now a thriving reality giving me the opportunity to help others achieve their dreams and goals and to work with our clients building treatment plans to achieve their desired results.”

A fully qualified beauty therapist, aesthetics practitioner and educator, Shelley is also a registered nurse with 19 years experience in healthcare and management.

She built a cabin on her drive in 2015 and that's where The Lab began.