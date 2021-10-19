Grangemouth Rock Festival 50 years on - are your ears still ringing?

A new exhibition to highlight music’s role in the Falkirk area over the last century is scheduled to be launched at Callendar House on September 23 next year – which will coincide with the 50th Anniversary of the Grangemouth Rock Festival.

Since 2022 is designated the Year of Stories by VisitScotland, FCT to celebrate and promote the wealth of stories and any memorabilia out there in the local community

regarding the 1972 festival, which took place in Grangemouth Stadium.

Status Quo frontmen, the late Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi, both played their trademark three chord boogie at Grangemouth Rock Festival back in 1972

Presented by legendary DJ John Peel, the event featured sets from guitar heroes Status Quo and Jeff Beck – who was in his Beck Bogert and Appice stage at that point in history.

There were also appearances from The Everly Brothers Scottish funksters The Average White Band, of Let’s Go Round Again fame, and Glaswegian comedy king and banjo slinger Billy Connolly.

Paul Choi, FCT archivist, said: “We are looking for anyone who attended the Grangemouth Rock Festival in September 1972. Seeking out gig-goers, photographers,

and anyone with musical memories of the Grangemouth Rock Festival or the past music scene in the Falkirk area.

"Originally intended to mark the Centenary Celebrations for the town, I am aware this festival holds a special place in the memory of those who attended.”