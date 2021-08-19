Grangemouth residents warned to expect test blasts at Longannet

ScottishPower Generation and Brown and Mason, the demolition contractor, are looking to make people aware of the “minor test blasts” which will be carried out across the Firth of Forth at the Kincardine power station, which was decommissioned in 2016.

A ScottishPower Generation spokesperson said: “On or around September 2 – weather dependent – a planned minor, non-emergency demolition test blast will take place at Longannet Power Station.

"This planned test has been carefully planned and resourced within a controlled safe environment by the demolition contractor under the supervision of the demolition site manager.

More demolition works are planned at the former power station

“Small quantities of explosives will be used to gather information for future demolition events and could result in a higher than normal noise levels or rising dust that may attract your attention.

"This will only last a short duration, please do not be alarmed at this time.”

Emergency Services, Fife Council, Valleyfield Liaison Committee, and local community councils have also been made aware of this planned minor test event.

Back in 2018 Spanish rolling stock engineering company Talgo, which specialises in manufacturing fast, lightweight trains for countries like the USA and Saudi Arabia, announced the Longannet site was preferred location for its new factory.

According to Talgo, the factory would initially occupy an area of 70,000 square metres and its construction would take 18 months with at least 1000 people working on site once it was complete.

