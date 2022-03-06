Grangemouth resident's online campaign raises almost £10,000 for Ukraine

Andrei Racu started the page and, along with his partner Daniela, is planning to fly out to Romania to provide aid to help to Ukrainian’s who are crossing the border, fleeing from the war torn country as Putin’s invasion continue.

Andrei said: “Having spent the last week glued to the TV and in constant contact with people already helping out, we have decided that we could no longer justify sitting idly by whilst this drama is unfolding.

The Kelpies being lit up in the Ukrainian colours was just one of the many ways support has been shown for the brave people during this dark time

"There are thousands of women and children crossing over on foot, without a place to go to, any means of transportation and lacking basic necessities. Our aim by going there directly is, in addition to helping in any way possible, to ensure every single penny we spend from our own money and whatever we can collect from other generous people, goes where it’s most needed.

“Whether it’s helping families with transportation, food or shelter, we believe by showing kindness we would be able, even if in a small measure, show to the Ukrainian people that they are not alone in this and provide some measure of comfort.”

When he started the Go Fund Me page , Andrei was hoping to raise £1000, but now – in just a matter of days – the total has topped £9500.

He said: “We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the support shown by everyone, not just by donating but also through spreading the word. The situation at the Romanian border with Ukraine seems to be worsening by day and we’re desperately trying to sort our departure as soon as possible.

"We are very keen to put all the generous donations made to work and share with everyone the positive effect they will have for someone in need.”

Posting an update on Friday, March 4, Andrei stated he and Daniela were almost ready to book their flights out to Romania to continue the next stage of their mercy mission.

