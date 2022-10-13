The resident, who did not want to be named, said he and his neighbour had their bins set alight last month in Portal Road, Grangemouth.

He said: “My green bin and my burgundy bin were set on fire. I reported it to the police and was told if I take the crime reference number to the council I would get replacement bins."

However, when he contacted the local authority he was told he would have to pay £25 to replace each bin.

The resident's green and burgundy bins were set alight

"They told me if I didn’t pay for the bins I would have to take my rubbish to the tip myself, but I don’t have transport to do that. They said I was responsible for the bins, but I can’t help it if some idiots decide to set fire to them.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, while we sympathise with the resident’s situation, there is a charge for wheeled replacement bins.

“There’s clear and up to date information on the Council’s website in relation to damaged bins which are only replaced free of charge if they were damaged during kerbside collections.

“Residents should keep bins in a safe and secure area to avoid any form of vandalism.”