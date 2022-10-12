Police Scotland warn Falkirk residents to be vigiliant as nights draw in
The dark winter nights have already seen a rise in thefts from vehicles and premises in the Forth Valley area leading police to issue a warning to residents.
Officers have increased their night patrols due to these recent incidents, but residents can also take steps to prevent crimes taking place.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have seen a rise in thefts from vehicles and insecure premises over the last month. Our team are currently investigating these crimes.
Most Popular
"Due to the darker nights coming in, it is important to be mindful and take steps to prevent opportunistic thefts in the area. Please make sure that your vehicles are locked and secured when not in use, valuables are kept out of sight or removed from your vehicles.
"Ensure that outbuildings and garages remain locked and secured, especially overnight. We have increased our patrols during the evenings and nights in response to these recent incidents.”