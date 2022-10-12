Police Scotland warn Falkirk residents to be vigiliant as nights draw in

Officers have increased their night patrols due to these recent incidents, but residents can also take steps to prevent crimes taking place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have seen a rise in thefts from vehicles and insecure premises over the last month. Our team are currently investigating these crimes.

Police officers are increasing patrols as the nights draw in

"Due to the darker nights coming in, it is important to be mindful and take steps to prevent opportunistic thefts in the area. Please make sure that your vehicles are locked and secured when not in use, valuables are kept out of sight or removed from your vehicles.