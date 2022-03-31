Lockdown artist breaks out with first ever exhibition in Larbert

Gavin Hickford will be opening his first solo exhibition to the public at D2 The Creative Centre, in Lochlands Industrial Estate, Larbert next month.

What started as a lockdown art project, painting objects found during his daily walks, has turned into over 70 pieces of contemporary art – including photo-realistic oil paintings, large installations and abstract sculptural reliefs using materials such as burnt matches, melted milk bottles and cotton buds.

Gavin Hickford will be holding his first solo art exhibition in May

The exhibition, entitled “I am because”, has the theme of identity and has been funded through a grant from Creative Scotland.

It will run from the May 6 to May 20 at D2 The Creative Centre.

Special opening events will take place on Friday, May 6 from 7pm to 10pm and Saturday, May 7, from 11am to 3pm.

