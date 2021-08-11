Grangemouth Praise in the Park scheduled for Sunday
Reverend Aftab Gohar hopes people will take the opportunity to come along to this weekend’s Praise in the Park event.
The Abbotsgrange Church minister also hopes this year’s event – scheduled to take place in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park from 2:00pm on Sunday – actually goes ahead this time.
Reverend Gohar said: “We came up with the idea for Praise in the Park back in 2018 and we had a good time. There were 50 or 60 people in the park and we also had a brass band playing.
"The next year we had heavy rain so we had to hold the event in the church, and then last year we had COVID-19.”
This year’s event – which takes place around the park rose garden near the Drummond Place entrance – will not have a brass band, but there will be speakers and a chance to join others in prayer.
"We are hoping it stays dry,” added Reverend Gohar.