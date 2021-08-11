Grangemouth Praise in the Park scheduled for Sunday

The Abbotsgrange Church minister also hopes this year’s event – scheduled to take place in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park from 2:00pm on Sunday – actually goes ahead this time.

Reverend Gohar said: “We came up with the idea for Praise in the Park back in 2018 and we had a good time. There were 50 or 60 people in the park and we also had a brass band playing.

"The next year we had heavy rain so we had to hold the event in the church, and then last year we had COVID-19.”

Grangemouth's Abbotsgrange Church minister Reverend Aftab Gohar is hoping for dry weather this Sunday

This year’s event – which takes place around the park rose garden near the Drummond Place entrance – will not have a brass band, but there will be speakers and a chance to join others in prayer.

"We are hoping it stays dry,” added Reverend Gohar.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.