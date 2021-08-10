The work of the new community action group gets underway on Saturday and Sunday with a programme of environmental activities and Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn and Falkirk MP John McNally scheduled to be in attendance.

There are also opportunities for any interested people and groups to get involved in this special weekend, which will see a family canal clear up day from the Falkirk Wheel to Lock 16 on Saturday.

A litter pick starts at noon on Sunday, meeting in the old Brown Street Park in Camelon.

People can come along and take part in the canal clean up on Saturday

Volunteers will be joined by the staff from the McDonalds restaurant in Glasgow Road, Camelon, who are coming along to show their commitment to keeping the local area litter free.

There will also be a tree planting in the park on Sunday from 1:00pm.

John Hosie, Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill community safety engager, said: “The Tidy, Clean and Green Campaign was developed as a local response to the Community Safety Strategy’s priorities for Camelon and Tamfourhill.

"Over the last year local people and community organisations were consulted about their priorities for making Camelon and Tamfourhill a safer, happier, and more attractive place to live.

"A significant theme and recurring concern was the level of litter, fly-tipping and dog poo that was having a really negative impact upon the local area and contributing to the spoiling and deterioration of the local green environment.

"The community response to this was to get out and about and start clearing up the community through regular litter picks and to involve local community groups and the schools with this action.

"The wider plan was to transform some of the notorious local ‘grot spots’ into community growing projects and to look to establish a series of Pop-up Parks at various open spaces throughout Camelon and Tamfourhill.

"Local volunteers have stepped up to the mark and faced these challenges through direct community action and, with the support of the Our Place Camelon and

Tamfourhill Project, the volunteers have now been forming themselves into the Tidy, Clean and Green constituted community group.”

If you would like to take part in the weekend you can contact John on 07391524528 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.

John said: “Advance booking is essential. You can take part as an adult/parent/carer with two of your children, they must be eight years and older for the canoe part of the day, although there are no age restrictions for the canal towpath litter pick.

"It’s a great way to end the school holidays and enjoy a day out and about around lock 16, the canal and the Falkirk Wheel. Those taking part will be making a valuable contribution to keeping our community tidy.

"We are very grateful to the support we receive from Keep Scotland Beautiful, Falkirk Council waste services, Woodland Trust and the litter picking support of the local McDonalds restaurant.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.