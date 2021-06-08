Grangemouth Post Office re-opens in its former location with new postmaster

According to the Post Office, the Grangemouth branch, which supposedly closed for good over two months ago, will open up again on Thursday at 1:00pm operating under a new postmaster.

The Post Office stated “due to unforeseen circumstances, the Grangemouth Post Office closed temporarily”.

It added “customers will be able to access Post Office services from two screened and two open-plan positions within the branch, and the same wide range of products and services will be available”.

Grangemouth Post Office will be re-opening its premises in York Square under the control of a new postmaster

Robert Sharp, Post Office network provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office service to Grangemouth as we know how important Post Office services are to a community.”

The opening hours for the Post Office will be 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday and 9am to noon on Saturday.

After the postal service in the Spar store in Charlotte Dundas Court vacated the premises earlier this year and then the town’s main post office closed it’s doors the nearest post office was located in Polmont.

It had been believed the post office branch was moving into a premises in York Arcade, with the former staff being given the keys to the new branch by Falkirk Council and were ready to proceed with the changeover

At the time a message on the Grangemouth Post Office Facebook site stated: “We are relocating to a premises only 30 yards from our current premises. We will update you as soon as we can.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.